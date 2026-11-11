Daniel Radcliffe happy his children will watch a new Harry Potter

Former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe says he is delighted that his children will be able to watch a new version of the franchise when they grow up, rather than seeing their father in the lead role.

“I’m actually delighted that when my kid grows and is into Harry Potter, he can watch a version that is not me,” Radcliffe said earlier this year, NDTV reports.

He said watching the films featuring their father might not be as enjoyable for his children, adding that the new series would also allow him to pass on the responsibility of answering questions about the magical world to someone else.

Radcliffe also wished Dominic McLaughlin, who has been cast as the new Harry Potter, well as he prepares to take on one of the most recognisable characters in popular culture.

“He’s got it, he doesn’t need any advice from me,” Radcliffe said.

Explaining why he wanted to stay out of the young actor’s way, he said he did not want his comments to become a source of pressure during McLaughlin’s interviews.

“If I say something to you, then the next interview people have with him, they’ll be like, ‘Dan said you should do this.’ And I’m like, I don’t want to haunt this poor child through interviews! So I have no advice for him. He’s gonna be amazing,” he said.

Radcliffe added that he hoped to meet McLaughlin one day and was looking forward to it.

The upcoming HBO series will feature a new cast in the central roles of the Harry Potter franchise.

McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The series will also feature John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.