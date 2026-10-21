Daniel Craig's James Bond suit, Fleming first editions up for auction

Daniel Craig's Tom Ford suit from "Skyfall", Omega watches, movie posters and other memorabilia from the long-running James Bond franchise have gone under the hammer in an online global auction, offering fans a chance to own a piece of 007 history.

Propstore's online "The James Bond Auction" features 400 lots spanning every film in the series, tracing the evolution of the franchise from 1962's "Dr. No" to 2021's "No Time to Die", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bidding is open worldwide and will run until Oct 27, Hindustan Times writes.

Craig's suit, shirt and cufflinks from the 2012 film "Skyfall" are expected to fetch as much as $53,000. An Omega watch, Tom Ford sunglasses and other costumes worn by the actor in the film are also up for sale.

A dress and sandals worn by Ana de Armas in "No Time to Die" are expected to fetch around $53,000.

The auction also includes a collection of 14 first-edition books by James Bond creator Ian Fleming, which is expected to sell for more than $50,000.

Other items going under the hammer include a linen-backed British quad poster for "Dr. No" and a clapperboard from the 1983 film "Octopussy".

"James Bond has a unique place in popular culture, and interest remains strong to this day," Alastair McCrea, Propstore's director of consignments, told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bond has been part of cinema for over 60 years, with each generation having its own Bond, its own favorite film and memorable moments.

"One person grew up with Sean Connery, another with Pierce Brosnan, another with Daniel Craig, so you can still have three generations of the same family debating over who the best 007 is.

"That's what makes collecting Bond so appealing; there's something for everyone, whether it's the films, the actors, the gadgets, posters, costumes or the original artwork.

"Very few film franchises can claim that, and it's a big part of why the collecting market remains so strong."