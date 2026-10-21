12 dead in Natore crash: Case accuses ‘dead’ drivers

Police have filed a case over a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Natore's Baraigram, which killed 12 people. Two “unidentified” drivers of the vehicles have been named as suspects in the case.

However, truck driver Abul Kalam Azad, 32, and bus driver Sohel Rana, 36, were killed in the accident on Tuesday morning.

Alamgir Hossain, chief of Banpara Highway Police Station, said that Highway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Akbar Hossain filed the case with Baraigram Police Station on Tuesday night.

He said all the victims in the accident were residents of different districts. None of them came to the police station to file a case. Therefore, police filed a case themselves under the Road Safety Act that night.

Regarding the accused, he said the unidentified drivers of the two vehicles had been named as suspects in the case. It is alleged that the supervisor was in the driver's seat of the bus at the time of the accident.

The matter, along with other irregularities such as the vehicle’s fitness, will also come to light during the investigation, he said.

On Tuesday morning, a bus of RP Special Paribahan headed from Chapainawabganj to Kuakata collided head-on with a sand-laden truck from Panchagarh in front of the Bonpara Police Investigation Centre on the Natore-Pabna Highway.

Twelve people, including the drivers of both vehicles, were killed and about 30 others were injured.

Baraigram Police chief Shafiqul Islam said the bodies of the dead were handed over to their families by Tuesday afternoon, while the case was registered on Tuesday night. The Highway Police will work on the case.

Natore Deputy Commissioner Mosammat Sumoni Akhter said, “The bus that met with the accident did not have a fitness certificate and strict action will be taken against those responsible for running unfit vehicles on the road.”

She also said a seven-member committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident in Bonpara.