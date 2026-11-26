Police have named 8,026 people in connection with a violent assault on Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj, where attackers stormed the armoury, allegedly made off with guns and ammunition and set fire to government property.

The case was filed on Sunday by Tungipara Police Station Sub-Inspector Kamrul Ahmed, but news of it emerged on Thursday.

Investigation officer and Sub-Inspector Md Ariful Islam confirmed the matter to journalists on Thursday evening.

The lead suspect is Md Babul Sheikh, general secretary of the Tungipara Upazila Awami League.

The case names 25 other people, including local leaders of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations. The remaining 8,000 suspects are unidentified.

According to the case statement, a group armed with locally made weapons and sticks entered the police station unlawfully between 7:10pm and 10:30pm on Nov 17 and carried out acts of violence.

Police personnel were beaten and seriously injured with the intention of killing them, it alleges.

The attackers later broke into the station's armoury and took away firearms and ammunition. They also set fire to government vehicles, the police station building and barracks, causing extensive damage.

The stolen weapons included eight 7.62mm Chinese rifles, 11 shotguns, eight 9mm pistols, three submachine guns, a light machine gun and a 7.62mm pistol, along with ammunition and accessories.

Their estimated value was Tk 30 million, according to the case statement.

The total damage to government property from the attack, vandalism, arson and looting was estimated at Tk 210 million.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Sakhawat Hossain Sentu confirmed the case to journalists at 8:30pm on Thursday.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case, he said.