Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has blamed the Awami League and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, now in India, for sabotage, including in Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

Tarique said the “fugitive leader of the terrorist party” had ordered her followers to set fire to the homes of democratic people.

“The entire country has learnt this through social media. She has also ordered lists of democratic people to be prepared for killing,” he said.

Speaking at the close of the fourth session of parliament on Wednesday, Tarique said the Awami League, which is banned from all political activities, had proved itself “not a political party, but a terrorist group”.

He cited attempts to humiliate former chief advisor Muhammad Yunus and NCP Convenor Nahid Islam, the treatment of NCP leaders in the US and an attack on a female artist in Italy as examples of violence at home and abroad.

Criticising India, he said those sheltering people seeking to destabilise Bangladesh had made clear they stood with terrorists, not the country’s democratic people.

Bangladeshis had not fought the 1971 Liberation War or led the 2024 uprising to submit to anyone, he said.

On garment workers’ protests, Tarique said the government understood their concerns and the minimum wage board would announce new wages after consulting all stakeholders.

He urged workers not to vandalise or set fire to factories, warning that destroying workplaces would put their livelihoods at risk.

“You have built this industry bit by bit. Please do not give in to any provocation. Protect yourselves and your workplace, which provides you with food,” he said.

Tarique praised lawmakers for their roles in the session, saying differences were part of democracy but national interests demanded unity to rebuild a fascism-free Bangladesh.