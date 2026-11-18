Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said around 70 percent of English-medium and international-standard schools in Bangladesh lack proper government registration or authorisation.

The minister told the parliament on Wednesday that many such schools had long operated without government oversight, leaving authorities without a complete and updated record of their numbers.

“These institutions have sprung up like mushrooms across the country, including Dhaka,” Milon said, adding that the government was working to introduce mandatory registration and a common policy for schools following foreign curricula.

The proposed policy includes classifying schools into “A”, “B” and “C” categories based on student enrolment and infrastructure.

It also seeks to ensure transparency in academic calendars, tuition fees, holidays and teacher recruitment.

The policy would also emphasise including Bangladesh's history, traditions and the Liberation War in the curriculum.

Addressing concerns over annual tuition fee increases and unreasonable charges, Milon said the government had taken steps to regulate fees following protests by parents.

Schools would also be required to submit audited statements of income and expenditure.

The government has formed task forces and issued directives to relevant stakeholders at different times to strengthen oversight of the institutions, he added.