ADB plans to invest over $1bn in private sector in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to attract more than $1 billion in private investment through six projects in Bangladesh.

The Manila-based lender has pledged to strengthen support for private investment, economic diversification, and sustainable infrastructure development.

An ADB delegation led by South Asia Director General Sona Shrestha visited Dhaka from Nov 16 to 18 and held meetings with government officials, regulators, businesses and development partners.

During the visit, Shrestha said Bangladesh needed deeper financial markets, a better investment climate and reforms to encourage private investment, innovation and job creation.

“The ADB will continue to provide support by leveraging its experience and expertise across both the public and private sectors to transform Bangladesh’s development priorities into bankable, investable projects,” she said.

The delegation discussed banking, tax and state-owned enterprise reforms, capital market development, and access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises with senior government officials.

The ADB also launched “PPP Monitor: Bangladesh” in collaboration with the finance ministry.

The tool uses more than 500 indicators to identify barriers to private investment in infrastructure and assess opportunities for public-private partnership projects.