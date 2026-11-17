The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged to support the development of solar power and battery energy storage projects with a combined capacity of more than 1,000MW in Bangladesh.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday by Mostafa Kamal, additional secretary of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Afroza Sultana, secretary of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), and Qingfeng Zhang, ADB country director for Bangladesh, according to a statement by the bank's Dhaka office.

The bank expects the projects to attract over $1 billion in private investment. The initiative will cover five new projects, for which the ADB will provide transaction advisory services.

The projects will expand the ADB's existing programme for solar power and battery energy storage in Bangladesh.

The bank had previously provided advisory support for the 130MW Sonagazi solar power project in Feni.

With the five new projects, preparations are now under way for six projects to be implemented in three phases.

The ADB expects the projects to reduce Bangladesh's dependence on imported fuels, strengthen energy security, and increase electricity generation from renewable sources.

“Bangladesh has the opportunity to build a more secure, sustainable, and investment-friendly energy future,” Zhang said.

“The scope of ADB's advisory services is being expanded with the goal of developing a scalable market for clean energy investment, moving beyond individual, standalone projects.”

The initiative will also support the government's targets of generating at least 20 percent of Bangladesh's electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 30 percent by 2040, the statement said.

In the first phase, preparations are ongoing for the 130MW Sonagazi solar power project in Feni, which will include a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 26MW-hours.

Under the expanded programme, the ADB will help the Invest Bangladesh authority and BPDB assess the suitability of government-owned land for the remaining five projects.