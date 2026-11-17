The ancestral home of Gopalganj-3 Member of Parliament SM Jilani was set on fire in Tungipara, Fire Service officials and locals say.

The blaze broke out around 9pm on Tuesday at the lawmaker’s residence in Patgati village. Locals alleged that leaders and activists of the Awami League -- whose political activities are currently banned -- and its affiliated bodies marched to the property before setting it alight.

As protesters neared the compound, family members fled for safety. Demonstrators then torched the building and erected road barricades nearby.

Tungipara Fire Service and Civil Defense Station Officer Mohammad Iskandar Sheikh said his unit received reports of the fire but could not exit their station due to active protests by Awami League activists outside.

With fire engines blocked from reaching the scene, villagers stepped in with water to douse the flames, witnesses said.