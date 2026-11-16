Banned Chhatra League reopens Awami League office in Tungipara

After more than two years, leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League have reopened the local Awami League office in Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

The move came after they took an oath on Sunday night at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, pledging to bring ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina back to the country.

Witnesses said a procession led by Ifti Zaman Pallab, president of Tungipara municipal Chhatra League, started around 11am on Monday. It ended in front of the Upazila Awami League office.

The activists then unlocked the office and entered the premises.

Speaking to journalists, Ifti said: “We want our leader, leader of the people [Hasina], to return to the country. We have come together to bring her back. We have reopened the party office so that party leaders and activists can gather there and work towards bringing her back.”

He said, “This fascist government, this illegal government, had kept our party office closed through the administration. We have overthrown that arrangement and reopened the party office.”

“Bangabandhu's mausoleum, the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, does not belong to the Awami League alone; it belongs to the entire country.

“We, along with the local residents, are reopening this mausoleum. Now, everyone will be able to visit Bangabandhu's mausoleum and pay their respects. Political activities and movements will begin from here and spread across Bangladesh.”

Earlier, around 10pm on Sunday, leaders and activists of Tungipara Upazila Chhatra League gathered beside the platform of Sheikh Mujib’s mausoleum and pledged to bring Hasina back to Bangladesh.

Witnesses said local leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League and the banned Chhatra League entered the mausoleum complex. They first placed flowers at the mausoleum's altar to pay tribute to Bangabandhu before taking an oath to bring Hasina, who has been sentenced, back to the country.

On Monday morning, Ayub Ali, a resident of an area adjacent to the mausoleum, led prayers beside Bangabandhu's grave.

During the prayers, he said, “From farmers and workers to ordinary people, everyone in the country is being persecuted today. May Allah bring [Hasina] back to the country in good health and restore her to her previous position.”

bdnews24.com is trying to obtain the police's comments on the matter.