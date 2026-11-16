Intelligence agencies on alert ahead of Victory Day

Intelligence agencies have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance to prevent any potential unrest during the Victory Day celebrations.

The instruction comes from an inter-ministerial meeting held at the home ministry conference room on Monday to review law and order and overall security arrangements for observing the day with due solemnity.

Chaired by Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, the preparatory meeting finalised measures to smoothly execute the national programmes adopted by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, according to a home ministry media statement.

Emphasising the need for safe and orderly events nationwide, the meeting resolved to establish a coordinated security ring involving law enforcing and intelligence agencies.

The Special Branch (SB) and other intelligence outfits were directed to remain on high alert and intensify surveillance to avert any untoward incidents.

According to the decisions taken, foolproof security will be ensured during the arrival, departure, and wreath-laying ceremonies of the president, prime minister, cabinet members, local and foreign VVIPs, and the general public at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar, the statement read.

As part of deploying modern surveillance technology, an adequate number of CCTV and IP cameras will be installed across the Savar memorial complex and its entry points, linked directly to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and relevant police control rooms.

Security will also be tightened at other key venues, including Suhrawardy Udyan, while guests and vehicles attending the reception at Bangabhaban will undergo thorough security checks.

To maintain smooth traffic flow, authorities will enforce strict traffic management along the main highway from Dhaka to Savar and around the memorial premises.

In addition, fire engines and emergency personnel will be stationed at the National Martyrs' Memorial and all other event venues to ensure rapid emergency response.