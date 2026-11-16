DMP arrests 480 across Dhaka in a day, 39 cases filed

Police have arrested 480 people in Dhaka in 24 hours, including three activists of the Awami League, Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League, all of which are banned from political activities.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the details in two separate media statements on Monday, noting that the latest sweep followed a previous 24-hour window that saw 520 arrests.

Citing Khilgaon Police Station, one of the statements said officers raided Khilgaon’s Tilpapara around 6pm on Sunday and arrested the three activists.

They were identified as Shawkat Ali Sohag, 45, joint organising secretary of the Swechchhasebak League's Motijheel unit; Jehadul Islam Zahid, 51, an active member of the Awami League; and Md Sumon, alias Murgi Sumon, 28, vice-president of the party's Bou Bazar unit and publicity secretary of the local Jubo League.

In a separate update, the DMP said 480 people had been arrested in routine operations across the capital between Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Police filed 39 cases at different stations during the period.

The arrests included 24 by the Ramna Division, 78 by Lalbagh, 74 by Wari, 49 by Motijheel, 78 by Tejgaon, 119 by Mirpur, 27 by Gulshan, 25 by Uttara and six by the Detective Branch.

Police also seized two knives, two steel switchblades, 10,306 yaba pills, 326g of cannabis, two mobile phones and a motorcycle during the operations.

The previous day, the DMP had reported arresting 520 people in the capital over a 24-hour period.