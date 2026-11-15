Attacks on BNP leaders spread across Tungipara, leaving properties ablaze

BNP, Jubo Dal, Swecchasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal leaders’ homes, offices and businesses have vandalised or set ablaze in Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

BNP activists reported 10 attacks on Sunday. Local leaders blamed activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League.

Tungipara Police chief Ayub Ali said he had heard of attacks after noon, but nobody had filed a written complaint.

Locals and BNP activists said affiliates of the Awami League, banned from all political activities, marched at Pakurtia Bazar at 2pm, then torched two businesses owned by BNP supporters beside a madrasa.

At 3:30pm, a procession vandalised and torched the Jubo Dal office at Patgati Bazar. At 4pm, former Swecchasebak Dal convenor Jasim Sheikh’s home in Sriramkandi was set ablaze.

Around 5pm, BNP supporter Mahmud Biswas’s shop was burned at Gawhardanga Chowrangi. The business of municipal BNP Organising Secretary Abu Zafar Khan was vandalised.

At 8pm, the Patgati Bazar home of municipal BNP President Imdad Molla was vandalised and torched, while Organising Secretary Gopal Sarkar’s house was attacked.

Half an hour later, banned Chhatra League activists vandalised the home of municipal Chhatra Dal Convenor Yen Munshi.

A Grameen Bank branch at Patgati was set on fire by 9pm.

Molla condemned the attacks, saying everyone had the right to engage in politics and demanding punishment for those responsible.

On Saturday, Awami League activists vandalised a Jubo Dal office and torched a BNP office in Kushli.