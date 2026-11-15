November 16, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Attacks on BNP leaders spread across Tungipara, leaving properties ablaze

Police say they received reports of attacks across the upazila but no written complaint had been filed

Attacks on BNP leaders spread across Tungipara, leaving properties ablaze

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 01:52 AM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 01:52 AM

BNP, Jubo Dal, Swecchasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal leaders’ homes, offices and businesses have vandalised or set ablaze in Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

BNP activists reported 10 attacks on Sunday. Local leaders blamed activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League.

Tungipara Police chief Ayub Ali said he had heard of attacks after noon, but nobody had filed a written complaint.

Locals and BNP activists said affiliates of the Awami League, banned from all political activities, marched at Pakurtia Bazar at 2pm, then torched two businesses owned by BNP supporters beside a madrasa.

At 3:30pm, a procession vandalised and torched the Jubo Dal office at Patgati Bazar. At 4pm, former Swecchasebak Dal convenor Jasim Sheikh’s home in Sriramkandi was set ablaze.

Image

Around 5pm, BNP supporter Mahmud Biswas’s shop was burned at Gawhardanga Chowrangi. The business of municipal BNP Organising Secretary Abu Zafar Khan was vandalised.

At 8pm, the Patgati Bazar home of municipal BNP President Imdad Molla was vandalised and torched, while Organising Secretary Gopal Sarkar’s house was attacked.

Half an hour later, banned Chhatra League activists vandalised the home of municipal Chhatra Dal Convenor Yen Munshi.

A Grameen Bank branch at Patgati was set on fire by 9pm.

Molla condemned the attacks, saying everyone had the right to engage in politics and demanding punishment for those responsible.

On Saturday, Awami League activists vandalised a Jubo Dal office and torched a BNP office in Kushli.

Related Stories
BNP, Jubo Dal offices torched in Tungipara
BNP, Jubo Dal offices torched in Tungipara
BGB deploys 6 platoons in Gopalganj after vehicle torched
BGB deploys 6 platoons in Gopalganj after vehicle torched
BNP brings out several processions in Mirpur
BNP brings out several processions in Mirpur
Chhatra Dal activist held over Jubo Dal worker’s ‘murder’
Chhatra Dal activist held over Jubo Dal worker’s ‘murder’
Read More
Bangladeshis must decide Hasina’s passport bid: US
Bangladeshis must decide Hasina’s passport bid: US
Tigers refuse to settle after record-breaking stand
Tigers refuse to settle after record-breaking stand
AI music awards debut in US
AI music awards debut in US
Man held over Anurag ‘shooting’
Man held over Anurag ‘shooting’
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More