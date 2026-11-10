Six BGB platoons deployed to Gopalganj after police vehicle torched in Tungipara

Six platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Gopalganj after a police vehicle was vandalised and set on fire during a blockade called by the banned Chhatra League.

Deputy Commissioner Md Arif Uz Zaman confirmed the deployment at 6:30pm on Tuesday, saying the forces had been sent to maintain law and order in the district.

The incident took place near GT Government High School in Tungipara on Tuesday morning. A police vehicle was vandalised and set on fire during the blockade.

The blockade began with activists setting tyres on fire and blocking the road near Patgati Bus Stand. Activists also gathered in processions from different areas as part of the programme.

Tungipara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ayub Ali provided details of the incident.