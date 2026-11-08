33 BGB platoons deployed across industrial hubs amid labour unrest

Thirty-three platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been stationed across key industrial corridors in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narayanganj in the wake of recent unrest in the readymade garments sector.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters, confirmed the deployment on Sunday.

Troops are deployed across Savar, Ashulia, and Mirpur in Dhaka; Shibu Market, Jalkuri, the BSCIC Industrial Area, Chashara, Kanchpur, and Shimrail in Narayanganj; and Chandra, Palli Bidyut, Mouchak, Ambagh, Kashimpur, Nawjor, Bhogra Bypass, Gacha, and Salna in Gazipur.

Field operations are being monitored from a tech-supported surveillance room at BGB headquarters through real-time video feeds, Shariful said.

He added that BGB personnel remain on high alert while operating alongside local administration and police.

The paramilitary force confirmed that deployments and surveillance will stay in place to protect life, property, and supply chains, and to ensure normal operations continue in the plants.

Garment workers across Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narayanganj staged demonstrations demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Some protests turned violent, resulting in clashes with police and outside elements, while ruling party activists were seen patrolling streets brandishing sticks.

Tensions have largely eased after the minimum wage board for the garment sector held its first meeting on Nov 4, announcing that a revised wage structure would take effect in December and be reflected in workers' pay packets in January.

The last minimum wage revision was announced in November 2023 and took effect the following month, bringing the current five-year wage cycle to an end this November.

In 2023, the minimum wage for garment workers was raised from Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,500, an increase of 56.25 percent.