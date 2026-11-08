November 08, 2026

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Traffic halted as protesters blockade rail, roads in Brahmanbaria

BNP leader Nayan says the protest will continue until the govt suspends a plan to form a union in Akhaura Upazila from 6 villages currently in the Sadar Upazila

Traffic halted as protesters blockade rail, roads in Brahmanbaria

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 11:16 AM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 11:16 AM

Locals have blocked railway lines and roads in protest against the formation of a new union in Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura Upazila from six villages in the Sadar Upazila.

Protesters blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet railway lines and the Akhaura-Agartala international road in the Kodda area of the Sadar Upazila since 7:15am on Sunday.

Rail connectivity between Dhaka and Chattogram and Dhaka and Sylhet have been halted due to the protests, while road traffic has ground to a halt by the blockade. Several trucks of goods being exported to India are stuck in the Kodda area.

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On May 12, the Ministry of Local Government issued a notice forming a new union named Borishol in Akhaura Upazila from six villages previously in Basudeb Union of the Sadar Upazila.

Locals say the new union was formed following a proposal by district BNP member Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan. His home is in Borishol village, which was previously in Basudeb Union.

Residents of Basudeb Union have held a number of programmes to protest the formation of the Borishol Union with the villages of Chandi, Kodda, Shyamnagar, Korabari, Baishnabpur and Borishol. The protests are being led by a faction of the Basudeb Union unit of the BNP.

Locals blocked the railway and road under the leadership of that faction on Sunday morning.

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Basudeb Union BNP Acting President Jahangir Alam Nayan said, “Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan, the brother of the Prime Minister’s Assistant Private Secretary Abdur Rahman Sani, is responsible for all this. Borishol is a village on the banks of the river. That village cannot be the centre of a union.

“The BNP is also being harmed by his activities. The blockade will continue until our demands are met.”

bdnews24.com has reached out to Kabir for comment on the issue.

Akhaura Railway Police Station chief Abdul Quddus said higher authorities have been informed of the blockade and will take a decision on the matter after speaking with the protesters.

Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Rafiqul Islam said the blockade has stalled the Sylhet-bound Parabat Express at the station. The non-stop Cox's Bazar-bound intercity tourist express train will also remain in Brahmanbaria in the interest of security.

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