‘Gunmen on motorcycles’ shoot businessman in Cox’s Bazar

A businessman has been seriously injured after six men on three motorcycles stopped his microbus and opened fire in Cox’s Bazar.

The attack took place in front of Lal Golap Community Centre in Sadar Upazila’s Khurulia around 3pm on Friday, Sadar Model Police chief Sheikh Mohammad Ali said.

Mahmudul Haque, 45, was taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital before being transferred to Chattogram in critical condition.

The victim said he was travelling from home towards Ramu in a private microbus when the attackers stopped his vehicle. They fired three shots at him.

One of them tried to shoot him in the head, but the gun failed to fire. He then ran away.

He identified four of the attackers as Md Zayed, Kitab Ali, Wazed Ali and Abu Naser, from Link Road.

Mahmud alleges that the attackers are followers of the president and general secretary of the Jhilongjha Union unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

His relatives claim local people detained Abu Naser after the attack, but union BNP President Rashed Ullah secured his release.

Mahmud's relative, identified only as Monir, also alleges that the attack was instigated by Jhilongjha Union Council Member and BNP General Secretary Liaquat Ali.

Rashed was called several times for comment, but disconnected each call.

Police have seized a motorcycle and are trying to arrest those involved, officer Ali said.

Asked about the alleged involvement of BNP leaders, he says police are investigating and collecting the victim's account.