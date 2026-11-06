One seafarer killed in missile attack on tanker in Gulf

One seafarer was killed in an explosion believed to have been caused by a missile attack on an oil products tanker in the Gulf on Thursday, the ship's manager said on Friday.

The tanker MT Velos was sailing unladen towards Bahrain when it was hit, Greek management firm Velos Tankers said in a statement.

"The company is greatly saddened to report the death of one of its seafarers, who was found fatally injured on board after having initially been reported missing in the aftermath of the explosion," it said.