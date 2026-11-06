3 more die of dengue, another 1,535 hospitalised

Three more people have died from dengue and 1,535 have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease over the past 24 hours across Bangladesh.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the latest fatalities take this year's toll to 455, including 36 in the first five days of November.

The disease killed 174 people in October and 148 in September.

Of the new hospital admissions recorded between 8am on Thursday and the following 24 hours, Dhaka Division accounted for 721.

The other divisions reported 275 admissions in Chattogram, 161 in Khulna, 243 in Barishal, 104 in Rajshahi, 88 in Mymensingh, and 43 in Rangpur.

According to the DGHS bulletin, a total of 145,906 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals so far this year. Of them, 139,678 have recovered and been discharged.

Currently, 5,773 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals nationwide.

The health directorate has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of admissions was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised with the disease.

That year also saw the highest death toll, with 1,705 fatalities.

More than 400 people died of dengue last year, while the number of reported cases exceeded 102,000.