Fire on bus in Dhaka's Baridhara

A fire has engulfed a passenger bus of Boishakhi Paribahan in Dhaka’s Baridhara. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire broke out at 5:48pm on Friday in the J Block of Road No. 7.

Anarul Islam, an official of the Fire Service media cell, said two units from Baridhara Fire Station reached the scene at 5:57pm and brought the fire under control.

The duty officer at Bhatara Police Station said a police team went to the spot and moved the bus. The driver and the helper have been taken to the station for questioning.