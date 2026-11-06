November 06, 2026

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Fire on bus in Dhaka's Baridhara

No casualties have been reported so far

Fire on bus in Dhaka&#039;s Baridhara

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 08:23 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 08:23 PM

A fire has engulfed a passenger bus of Boishakhi Paribahan in Dhaka’s Baridhara. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire broke out at 5:48pm on Friday in the J Block of Road No. 7.

Anarul Islam, an official of the Fire Service media cell, said two units from Baridhara Fire Station reached the scene at 5:57pm and brought the fire under control.

The duty officer at Bhatara Police Station said a police team went to the spot and moved the bus. The driver and the helper have been taken to the station for questioning.

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