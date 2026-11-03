Dhanmondi residential building tamed in 45 minutes

A fire at a residential building in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi has been brought under control after about 45 minutes.

Two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence tamed the fire at 4:18pm on Tuesday, said agency spokesman Anwarul Islam.

The service had received word of the fire at House No. 27 in Dhanmondi 10/A around 3:30pm. It broke out in a second-floor flat of the 14-storey building, he said.

Two units from Mohammadpur Fire Station reached the scene at 3:42pm and began work. Two more units were sent from Palashi Fire Station, but later returned as they were not needed.

No one was injured, Anwarul said. The Fire Service could not immediately confirm the cause of the fire or how much damage it caused.