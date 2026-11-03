Is Elon Musk behind an app that lets billionaires pay strangers’ bills?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, Oct 8, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, Oct 8, 2026. Photo: Reuters

A viral idea for a “Billionaire Tinder” app, where wealthy people swipe right to pay strangers’ rent, mortgages and debts, has sparked excitement online, with some wondering whether Elon Musk is behind it.

There is no confirmed announcement linking the tech billionaire to such an app, International Business Times UK reports.

The concept took off after X user Destiny Ndlovu posted it on Oct 22, suggesting an app where people upload their bills and wealthy individuals swipe right to pay them, the news outlet said.

The post quickly gained traction and inspired developers, as rising living costs leave households hunting for ways to manage expenses.

Despite speculation on X, there is no verified evidence that Musk is developing such an app, the news outlet said.

The rumour comes as he tries to turn X into an “everything app”, with X Money fuelling interest in payments and other financial services.

Several projects have since emerged, including pay my billy, SugarBill and A Little Help.

pay my billy lets donors browse bills through a dating app-style interface, but its website confirms it is only a demonstration so far, with no real money changing hands.

SugarBill is reportedly built on the same swipe-based idea. A Little Help, developed by Denis Kasala, is in its early stages, with access through a waitlist.

People would upload bills, from rent and electricity to car and mortgage payments, and donors would pick which to cover, IBTimes UK said. Payments could go directly to service providers or through the apps.

The platforms face challenges in verifying bills, protecting financial data and preventing fraud, while their long-term viability remains uncertain, it added.