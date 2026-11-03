Police get 3 more days to question Dwip over Tahsif’s death

A Dhaka court has allowed police to question Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip for three more days in a murder case filed over the recovery of former air force officer Tahsif Souri’s body.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasan Shahadat passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a petition by the investigating officer, prosecution representative Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam said.

Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi River Police Outpost in Gazipur, the investigating officer, had sought seven more days of questioning for Dwip, citing eight reasons.

Prosecutor Muhammad Shamsuddoha Sumon argued in favour of the remand on behalf of the state, while Dwip’s legal counsel, Mutasim Billah, opposed the petition and sought its rejection.

After hearing both sides, the court granted three days.

The remand petition described the case as a highly sensational murder and said Tahsif Souri, the deceased, had been seen spending time with Dwip and Jerika Tasnim Disha, both suspects in the case, including dining at various restaurants before his death.

“Based on the information gathered so far, it has emerged that Tahsif was last seen with them before his death. In this situation, sufficient information and evidence suggest that the accused are in some way involved in the incident,” the petition said.

It added that a further seven days of police remand was necessary for intensive questioning to uncover the mystery behind the death, identify and arrest those actually involved and ensure a proper investigation.

8 Reasons Cited In Petition

The investigation officer cited these reasons:

• To verify, examine and analyse relevant CCTV footage collected from different locations in Dwip’s presence.

• To investigate where Dwip went and whom he contacted for 15 to 20 minutes after briefly leaving the victim at Nest Bar and Restaurant.

• To collect and examine call detail records (CDRs) of the relevant mobile phones used by the victim, Dwip and others.

• To uncover the mystery behind the incident.

• To identify and arrest other unidentified suspects.

• To recover evidence.

• To gather information about the motive behind the murder.

• To determine the location where the murder took place.

Tahsif Souri, who came into the spotlight as the person said to have recorded a video of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country, was found dead in the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat on the afternoon of Oct 28. River police recovered his floating body.

On the evening of Oct 27, Tahsif had gone downstairs after Dwip called him and left home on his motorcycle.

Dwip said on Oct 29 that he had dinner with Tahsif at a restaurant before parting ways with him in the Uttara House Building area.

As no case had been filed even after three days, discussions were under way over what action should be taken against Dwip. He was handed over to river police on the night of Oct 30.

After Tahsif’s father filed a murder case that night, Dwip was shown arrested. A court later allowed police to question him for four days in custody.