6 die of measles symptoms in a day in Bangladesh

Six more people with measles-like symptoms have died in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) says.

According to official figures, the death toll from measles and measles-like symptoms has reached 1,263 since Mar 15.

Of them, 1,158 died with measles-like symptoms, while 105 deaths have been confirmed as measles-related.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DGHS said five people had died in the Dhaka Division, and another in the Sylhet Division during the 24 hours commencing at 8am on Monday.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths from measles-like symptoms, with 517.

It is followed by Sylhet with 203 deaths, Chattogram with 112, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 89, Barishal with 69, Khulna with 57 and Rangpur with 18.

The statement said 1,318 people across the country developed measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours. Measles was confirmed in 82 people during the same period.

A total of 1,260 people with measles-like symptoms were admitted to hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Of them, 489 were in Dhaka Division, 236 in Chattogram, 140 in Sylhet, 132 in Barishal, 94 in Khulna, 100 in Mymensingh, 35 in Rangpur and 34 in Rajshahi.

According to DGHS data, 207,428 people with measles-like symptoms were admitted to hospitals since Mar 15. Of them, 198,752 recovered and returned home.

The bulletin said the number of people who developed measles-like symptoms this year stands at 232,823. Measles has been confirmed in 24,073 of them.

The DGHS has been maintaining records of measles and measles-like infections and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who visit hospitals or those who remain outside the hospital system undergo measles testing. As a result, it is difficult to determine the actual number of measles cases.

The DGHS records data only on patients who visit hospitals and are admitted.