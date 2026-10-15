Shutters come down on Tongi pharma factory after fire doused

Drug International Limited has shut its factory in Gazipur’s Tongi after a fire there was fully extinguished and dumping work finished.

A notice signed by factory in-charge Md Abu Sayeed has been posted on the gate, saying all operations will stay suspended until further notice.

The blaze broke out at the factory in Cherag Ali on Wednesday morning, Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell Officer Md Talha Bin Zasim said. It was reported at 10:10am.

Three units from Tongi Fire Station rushed to the scene first, followed by 17 more from other stations.

The fire blazed fiercely because of chemicals stored in the factory and rubber under the aluminium paper used in the building’s construction.

The army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) later joined the effort.

The Fire Service said the blaze was brought under control at 1:55pm and fully doused at 10:25pm. Officials said machinery and goods were burnt, causing extensive damage.

One worker fell seriously ill from chemical smoke and was admitted to hospital.

Md Shahin Alam, senior station officer at the Fire Service’s Tongi station, said dumping work finished at about 11pm on Wednesday.

Fire Started on Third-Floor Roof

The fire started from a shed on the roof of a three-storey building at the factory, according to the Fire Service.

It then spread to the third and fourth floors of an adjoining five-storey building, Shahin said.

The officer added that firefighters cleared the scene after 10:30pm as there was no further risk of re-ignition.

While the point of origin has been identified, the exact cause and monetary extent of the damage remain unknown, though officials suspect an electrical short circuit or mechanical failure caused the fire.

Security guards and senior personnel entered the premises through the main gate on Thursday morning, while workers were turned away.

Factory authorities declined to offer details to journalists gathered outside the facility.