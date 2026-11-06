Aligarh Muslim University student union elects first woman vice-president

Women candidates have won six of 13 posts, including vice president, for the first time in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Students’ Union (AMUSU) elections.

Nashra Naim becomes the first woman elected vice-president of the union in the Indian institution’s 105-year history, The Hindu reports after results were declared on Friday.

She won with 7,091 votes against her nearest rival, who bagged 5,818.

Women also won a record five of 10 cabinet member posts.

Mohammad Noman Ashraf won the president’s post by a broad margin of 4,100 votes, while Mohammad Hamdan was picked as secretary.

Women candidates created history in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Students’ Union

The results were declared by Prof Javaid Talib, chief election officer for the AMUSU and AMU Court elections, and Prof Nazia Hasan, chief election officer for the Women’s College Students’ Union elections.

The polls this year were held after an unprecedented gap for eight years. Students had been protesting for three years for the elections.

The ongoing Gen Z protests had also influenced the elections, a senior faculty member told news service PTI.

“Unlike previous years, when campus-specific issues dominated the campaign, this time the discourse also revolved around broader national issues, including those concerning Muslims,” they said, on condition of anonymity.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon hailed the “peaceful conduct of the elections,” describing it as “a triumph of the highest democratic traditions”. She also welcomed the growing participation and representation of women.

University officials say no violence was reported during the campaign.