Bangladesh records seven more dengue deaths as toll reaches 452 this year

Another seven people have died from dengue and 1,596 have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease over the past 24 hours across Bangladesh.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the latest fatalities take this year's toll to 452, including 33 in the first five days of November.

The disease killed 174 people in October and 148 in September.

Of the new hospital admissions recorded between 8am Wednesday and the following 24 hours, Dhaka Division accounted for 550.

The other divisions reported 295 admissions in Chattogram, 221 in Khulna, 213 in Barishal, 148 in Rajshahi, 83 in Mymensingh, 67 in Rangpur and 19 in Sylhet.

According to the DGHS bulletin, a total of 144,371 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals so far this year. Of them, 138,080 have recovered and been discharged.

Currently, 5,939 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals nationwide.

The health directorate has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of admissions was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised with the disease.

That year also saw the highest death toll, with 1,705 fatalities.

More than 400 people died of dengue last year, while the number of reported cases exceeded 102,000.