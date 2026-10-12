October 13, 2026

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Bahrain appoint Sanchez as coach ahead of Asia Cup

He replaces Croatian coach Talajic following the team's early exit from the Gulf Cup

Bahrain appoint Sanchez as coach ahead of Asia Cup
Football - Copa America 2024 - Quarter Final - Argentina v Ecuador - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, United States - Jul 4, 2024 Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez Bas reacts REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters

Published : 13 Oct 2026, 12:44 AM

Updated : 13 Oct 2026, 12:44 AM

Former Qatar and Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez has been named the manager of Bahrain ahead of the 2027 Asia Cup, the country's football association (BFA) announced on Monday.

Bahrain parted ways with Croatian coach Dragan Talajic following the team's early exit from the Gulf Cup.

Bahrain, the former champions, were eliminated after suffering three losses in Group B.

"Sanchez will officially begin his duties during the international break in November," the BFA said on X.

Sanchez won the 2019 Asian Cup with Qatar and led the team in their first World Cup appearance at the 2022 tournament, which the Gulf country hosted.

Bahrain will compete in Group B at the Asia Cup, along with Jordan, North Korea and Uzbekistan.

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