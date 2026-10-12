IUB brings in Italian academic veteran with two decades of global experience to lift teaching quality

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has appointed Prof Giuseppe Sapienza, an Italian education leader with over two decades of international experience, as its Teaching and Learning Educationist.

He will work with IUB to strengthen teaching skills, capacities and practices, while helping enhance the overall learning environment for students in line with global best practices in education, the university said.

Prof Sapienza brings extensive academic and administrative experience from universities across Europe, Asia and the Pacific, where he has served in senior roles including vice rector, provost, research director, and director of quality assurance.

His areas of expertise span faculty development, curriculum design, academic quality assurance, research management and integrated educational strategy, IUB said.

He has also collaborated with international organisations including UNESCO, UNDP, WHO and KOICA, and has helped establish more than 100 international academic partnerships.

Prof Sapienza holds a PhD in Education and a Master’s degree in Philosophy from the University of Catania, Italy.

He has also completed Leadership of Learning training at Harvard University and holds a Certificate in Quality of Education Systems from the University of Padua, Italy.

IUB said it was proud to welcome Prof Sapienza into its growing community of quality educators.