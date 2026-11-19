IUB ranks in world’s top 1,000 on QS Sustainability Rankings, 4th in Bangladesh

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has ranked among the top 1,000 in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings 2027.

It secured the 962nd position globally out of 2,200 institutions, ranking fourth among all universities in Bangladesh and second among private universities, the university said in a media statement.

It has made a substantial jump of 540 positions from the 2026 ranking.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) publishes the Sustainability Rankings annually, assessing universities based on categories such as environmental, social, and governance challenges. The evaluation considers how universities contribute to addressing environmental and social challenges through their research, education, institutional practices and governance.

“IUB's rank reflects its growing global visibility in sustainability-related areas. The fourth-place national ranking also places IUB among Bangladesh's leading universities in sustainability,” the university said.