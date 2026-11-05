Government elevates 78 inspectors to assistant superintendent of police rank

The government has promoted 78 police inspectors to the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP), inducting them into the Bangladesh Civil Service (Police) cadre in a single sweeping move.

The home ministry issued three separate notifications announcing the promotions on Thursday. All three were issued together.

The notifications state that the officers have been promoted to the ASP rank and their services placed under Police Headquarters.

The orders take effect immediately, covering all 78 inspectors named in the three notices.