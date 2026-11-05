November 05, 2026

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Government elevates 78 inspectors to assistant superintendent of police rank

The promotions take effect immediately

Government elevates 78 inspectors to assistant superintendent of police rank

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 08:55 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 08:55 PM

The government has promoted 78 police inspectors to the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP), inducting them into the Bangladesh Civil Service (Police) cadre in a single sweeping move.

The home ministry issued three separate notifications announcing the promotions on Thursday. All three were issued together.

The notifications state that the officers have been promoted to the ASP rank and their services placed under Police Headquarters.

The orders take effect immediately, covering all 78 inspectors named in the three notices.

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