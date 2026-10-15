BNP-led government sent 147 senior police officers ‘into retirement’ since 2024 uprising

The government has sent 147 senior police officers – each with the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and above -- into retirement "in the public interest" following events surrounding the 2024 mass uprising.

In addition, departmental cases have been filed against 62 BCS police cadre officers accused of deserting their posts after Aug 5, 2024.

Of these officers, 31 have been dismissed from service, while proceedings remain ongoing against the remaining 31.

The figures were disclosed in a report submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs during the fifth meeting of the parliamentary standing committee, chaired by its head Zainul Abedin and attended by Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed alongside other panel members on Thursday.

During its inaugural meeting on Aug 13, the panel had recommended investigating and initiating departmental action against police officers who played controversial or negative roles during the 2024 uprising, as well as those previously penalised.

The ministry presented its progress report in response, detailing the measures taken to date.

According to the report, 57 officers of ASP rank and above were suspended and faced departmental proceedings for being absent without leave or fleeing their posts in connection with the events of Aug 5, 2024.

Following departmental trials, 28 of these 57 officers were dismissed from service, while one was placed on retirement in the public interest.

Moreover, 29 police officers arrested in connection with criminal cases, court complaints, and proceedings before the International Crimes Tribunal related to the 2024 uprising have been suspended.

Among them, two officers holding the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) were sent into retirement later in the public interest.

The report noted that action has been taken against 13 officers of ASP rank and above based on verdicts delivered in four cases by the International Crimes Tribunals 1 and 2 last year.

Five convicted officers have been dismissed from service, while departmental proceedings against the remaining eight are under way.

Action has also been taken against lower-ranking officers - five police inspectors have been dismissed or removed from service due to their conduct during the uprising, while departmental proceedings are active against 30 others.

The government has also retired 73 police inspectors in the public interest since the uprising.

The report added that proceedings under service rules are ongoing against other inspectors linked to the events of Aug 5, 2024.

During the committee's first meeting, several members of parliament had raised concerns over the redeployment of controversial officers to key police stations.

Committee member Shirin Sultana questioned how officers who played controversial roles during the 2024 uprising -- or who had faced disciplinary action -- were securing postings to key stations in Narsingdi and around Dhaka.

She urged a full investigation and disciplinary action against accused officers.