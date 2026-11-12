Seven police officers, including additional DIG, dismissed

The government has dismissed seven police officers, including Additional DIG Pralay Kumar Joarder, on charges of unauthorised absence, misconduct, and desertion.

The home ministry issued separate notifications announcing the dismissals on Thursday.

The other officers are Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Nazmul Islam, CID Rangpur ASP Sarwar Kabir Sohag, APBn Muktagachha ASP Md Arifuzzaman, Gaibandha In-Service Training Centre Additional SP SM Shamim, Rangpur Range DIG office ASP Mohammad Obaidur Rahman, and Sunamganj In-Service Training Centre Additional SP Rubaiyat Zaman.

According to the notifications, Pralay has been absent from his workplace since Aug 6, 2024. He was initially suspended, but was dismissed after repeated attempts to contact him failed.

Nazmul allegedly left his workplace in April 2025 and did not return after his leave ended.

Sohag was accused of abducting a man and his family members in Dinajpur in 2021 and demanding money. He was subsequently arrested after local police uncovered the incident.

Arifuzzaman allegedly left his workplace in October 2024 without permission, while Shamim and Obaidur Rahman were also dismissed over prolonged absence from duty. Rubaiyat has reportedly been absent since Jan 29, 2025.

The latest dismissals follow a similar move on Oct 31, when eight other police officers, including former DMP Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid, were dismissed.