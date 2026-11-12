November 13, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Seven police officers, including additional DIG, dismissed

Additional DIG Pralay Kumar was dismissed over alleged unauthorised absence dating back to August 2024

Seven police officers, including additional DIG, dismissed

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 12:00 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 12:00 AM

The government has dismissed seven police officers, including Additional DIG Pralay Kumar Joarder, on charges of unauthorised absence, misconduct, and desertion.

The home ministry issued separate notifications announcing the dismissals on Thursday.

The other officers are Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Nazmul Islam, CID Rangpur ASP Sarwar Kabir Sohag, APBn Muktagachha ASP Md Arifuzzaman, Gaibandha In-Service Training Centre Additional SP SM Shamim, Rangpur Range DIG office ASP Mohammad Obaidur Rahman, and Sunamganj In-Service Training Centre Additional SP Rubaiyat Zaman.

According to the notifications, Pralay has been absent from his workplace since Aug 6, 2024. He was initially suspended, but was dismissed after repeated attempts to contact him failed.

Nazmul allegedly left his workplace in April 2025 and did not return after his leave ended.

Sohag was accused of abducting a man and his family members in Dinajpur in 2021 and demanding money. He was subsequently arrested after local police uncovered the incident.

Arifuzzaman allegedly left his workplace in October 2024 without permission, while Shamim and Obaidur Rahman were also dismissed over prolonged absence from duty. Rubaiyat has reportedly been absent since Jan 29, 2025.

The latest dismissals follow a similar move on Oct 31, when eight other police officers, including former DMP Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid, were dismissed.

Related Stories
Missing sailors, grieving families: Human toll of Iran war
Missing sailors, grieving families: Human toll of Iran war
78 police inspectors promoted to ASPs
78 police inspectors promoted to ASPs
DJ party raid costs additional DIG his job
DJ party raid costs additional DIG his job
147 senior police officers ‘retired’ since 2024 uprising
147 senior police officers ‘retired’ since 2024 uprising
Read More
IMF monitoring AI market amid investor uncertainty
IMF monitoring AI market amid investor uncertainty
Schools in Italy defy wave of bomb threats
Schools in Italy defy wave of bomb threats
7 police officers dismissed
7 police officers dismissed
Do HSC practical failures need written retakes?
Do HSC practical failures need written retakes?
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More