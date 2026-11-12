HSC practical-only failures need clarification on written exam requirement

Students sitting supplementary HSC examinations after failing one or two subjects will retain their previous practical marks, so they need not retake practicals unless they were absent or failed that component.

However, the new examination instructions do not explicitly clarify whether candidates who failed only practicals must also sit written papers.

The first supplementary examinations for HSC and equivalent candidates will run from Dec 1 to 15. The schedule, published Thursday, says students must pass theory, multiple-choice and practical components separately.

Asked whether practical-only failures need written papers, Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee President Syed Akhtaruzzaman said: “This seems complicated. I hadn’t thought about it this way.”

The Dhaka education board chairman referred the question to its examination controller.

Controller Jesmin Taslima Banu told bdnews24.com that candidates absent from or failing practical examinations could fill in forms through their institutions and sit practicals.

“Those who failed only the practical examination will take the practical examination,” she said.

Candidates who passed written papers but missed practicals for illness, accidents or bereavement would also get another opportunity.

Asked whether they would need written papers again, she replied: “No, no. They would only sit practical examinations.”

Around 2,000 Dhaka board candidates failed or missed practical examinations alone, Jesmin said.

Candidates must obtain practical examination dates, times and venues from their centre’s chief or principal. Institutions have been asked to conduct practicals and enter marks online by Dec 15.

Written examinations will take place in two shifts: first papers from 10am to 1pm and second papers from 2pm to 5pm.

HSC results were published on Oct 31. Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon said failed candidates would get a retest within a month. Applications were accepted online from Nov 5 to 9.

Akhtaruzzaman could not provide the nationwide total number of supplementary candidates.