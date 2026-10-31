Additional DIG suspended after DJ party raid at his rented Dhaka house

Additional Deputy Inspector General Abdullah Al Jahir has now been suspended over a police raid on a house he rented out in Dhaka’s Khilkhet, where officers recovered drugs and detained 84 people following reports of a DJ party.

The home ministry on Saturday said action was taken because the incident had created a negative perception of the police and severely damaged the force’s public image.

Jahir had been placed on special duty (OSD) shortly after the raid.

During his suspension, Jahir will be attached to the Police Special Training School in Rangamati’s Betbunia.

In the early hours of Oct 19, the Detective Branch (DB) raided the residence in the Khilkhet Police Housing area.

Jahir, who was serving in the Rear and Maintenance branch at Police Headquarters, was attached to headquarters the following day.

DB officials said a DJ party and drug consumption were ongoing during the drive. Officers seized cannabis, yaba, alcohol, and drug paraphernalia, detaining 84 people, including 26 women.

The suspension order noted that the event and subsequent news coverage "severely tarnished the police force’s image".

It called Jahir’s actions "unbecoming of an officer and contrary to departmental discipline", penalising him for misconduct under government servant rules. He will receive a subsistence allowance as per regulations.

Jahir had listed the house on Airbnb. The ministry's suspension came five days after his initial attachment to headquarters.