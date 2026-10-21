Neighbours endured 20 days of ‘loud parties’ monthly at senior police officer’s rented house

Residents of a police housing complex in Dhaka’s Khilkhet had grown weary of loud music, dancing and alleged drug use at a rented house owned by Additional Deputy Inspector General Abdullah Al Zahir.

Parties reportedly took place there at least 20 days a month, prompting repeated complaints from neighbours.

Police raided the house on Monday, detaining 85 people who received jail terms and fines.

Alcohol, yaba, equipment for consuming it, a small quantity of kush and condoms were recovered, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Uttara Division Deputy Commissioner Ilias Kabir said.

Ilias said officers ordered the raid based on confidential information. Police found university students and bankers, including 26 young women.

He said people were smoking shisha, playing loud music and dancing obscenely; men and women were found together in several rooms.

Officers said children of law enforcement personnel and officials attended.

Zahir was made an officer on special duty and attached to police headquarters on Tuesday.

‘20 to 22 parties a month’

Ilias said participants registered through Airbnb and Travela. Zahir was listed as host and Mahbubul Alam as co-host. Police learned the events had run since 2025, with 20 to 22 parties monthly.

Ten people paid Tk 18,500 each to rent the venue, while about 90 others paid Tk 600 apiece.

Men received one-month jail terms and Tk 1,000 fines, or 15 extra days in default. Women were sentenced to 15 days and fined Tk 500, or three extra days.

Zahir told bdnews24.com he did not organise the events and had appointed Alam as manager, instructing him to follow rules and report violations.

He said he expected 35 to 40 guests that day, but twice that number were detained.

He said 70 percent of the income was rent, while Alam and staff received the rest. No case has been filed; further action awaits officials’ instructions.