October 22, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Neighbours endured 20 days of ‘loud parties’ monthly at senior police officer’s rented house

Deputy commissioner says parties involved shisha, loud music, obscene dancing, and men and women together in several rooms at house

Neighbours endured 20 days of ‘loud parties’ monthly at senior police officer’s rented house

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 12:20 AM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 12:20 AM

Residents of a police housing complex in Dhaka’s Khilkhet had grown weary of loud music, dancing and alleged drug use at a rented house owned by Additional Deputy Inspector General Abdullah Al Zahir.

Parties reportedly took place there at least 20 days a month, prompting repeated complaints from neighbours.

Police raided the house on Monday, detaining 85 people who received jail terms and fines.

Alcohol, yaba, equipment for consuming it, a small quantity of kush and condoms were recovered, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Uttara Division Deputy Commissioner Ilias Kabir said.

Ilias said officers ordered the raid based on confidential information. Police found university students and bankers, including 26 young women.

He said people were smoking shisha, playing loud music and dancing obscenely; men and women were found together in several rooms.

Officers said children of law enforcement personnel and officials attended.

Zahir was made an officer on special duty and attached to police headquarters on Tuesday.

‘20 to 22 parties a month’

Ilias said participants registered through Airbnb and Travela. Zahir was listed as host and Mahbubul Alam as co-host. Police learned the events had run since 2025, with 20 to 22 parties monthly.

Ten people paid Tk 18,500 each to rent the venue, while about 90 others paid Tk 600 apiece.

Men received one-month jail terms and Tk 1,000 fines, or 15 extra days in default. Women were sentenced to 15 days and fined Tk 500, or three extra days.

Zahir told bdnews24.com he did not organise the events and had appointed Alam as manager, instructing him to follow rules and report violations.

He said he expected 35 to 40 guests that day, but twice that number were detained.

He said 70 percent of the income was rent, while Alam and staff received the rest. No case has been filed; further action awaits officials’ instructions.

Related Stories
84 held in raid on senior police officer’s home
84 held in raid on senior police officer’s home
No political affiliation will be considered for offenders: IGP
No political affiliation will be considered for offenders: IGP
Bus set on fire in Badda
Bus set on fire in Badda
Govt employees’ house rent rises. Who gets what?
Govt employees’ house rent rises. Who gets what?
Read More
Iran touts ‘father of bombs’ amid US strike reports
Iran touts ‘father of bombs’ amid US strike reports
Neighbours fed up with ‘DJ parties’ at additional DIG’s house
Neighbours fed up with ‘DJ parties’ at additional DIG’s house
Pregnancy antibodies may trigger preterm births: study
Pregnancy antibodies may trigger preterm births: study
New Mexico jury hits Meta with $25bn privacy payout
New Mexico jury hits Meta with $25bn privacy payout
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy
Read More