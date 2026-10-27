PM will decide on IGP’s crossfire remarks after returning from Japan, says Advisor Zahed

The final call on what to de regarding Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir’s “crossfire” remark rests with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who will consider the matter after his Japan trip, Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman has said.

At the government’s regular briefing in the Secretariat on Tuesday, he said the present democratic government is always against extrajudicial killings.

The IGP drew criticism after saying at an event in Dhaka on Monday that police would carry out “crossfire” if the government allowed it.

He also reportedly accused journalists of portraying police as ineffective when they did not receive money from drug dealers.

Asked whether the IGP should apologise for his remarks, Zahed said the issue should no longer be a major subject of discussion because Police Headquarters had subsequently issued a statement explaining the police chief’s comments.

While the IGP’s remarks could be interpreted as suggesting support for extrajudicial killings, the advisor said: “It is not impossible to read his words that way, and some have.

“But his explanation makes clear why he said it and with what intent. He certainly did not mean it.”

The IGP has also responded on the comment about journalists, he added.

The confusion should now end, he said, because the IGP has not fully owned those words and has stepped back from them.

The IGP has clarified his words were miscommunicated, Zahed said.

“If he had not issued a clarification, there would have been grounds for further discussion. I think the matter is now becoming clear.”

Asked by another reporter whether the IGP could really say such a thing, Zahed said a man who feels his words gave people a wrong message and explains them himself shows there is no great need for further talk.

Reminded that the government had acted in the Ishraque Hossain case, and asked what it would finally do about the IGP, he said the prime minister is abroad.

“Whatever decision there may be on an IGP, he will consider it. I say again, he will consider it.”

On MP Ishraque, Zahed said: “He himself came before you and spoke about the context. Some say he was removed, others that he stepped aside. We are not getting involved in that discussion.”

The prime minister will weigh the government’s final position after finishing his important tour, he said.

Zahed also cautioned against being overly unkind to someone who had clarified his position rather than continuing to defend the original remarks.