Bangladesh moves to make low-cost smartphones at home, says ICT secretary

The government has launched an initiative to produce smartphones locally at prices ranging from Tk 4,000 to Tk 5,000 to expand digital access, according to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Secretary Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan.

The cheapest feature phone in Bangladesh costs about Tk 999 and the lowest-priced smartphone around Tk 10,000, which is why cheaper devices are needed, he said at the opening of Bangladesh TechConnect 2026 in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Citing a Boston Consulting Group study, Bhuiyan said Bangladesh is projected to become the world’s ninth-largest consumer economy by 2030.

The Posts and Telecommunications Division is organising the conference with Chinese technology company Huawei, with a focus on connectivity, digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Devices were one of several themes at the opening.

Telecommunications Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam set out three priorities for digital development: affordable, reliable broadband and telecom infrastructure; practical digital technologies to improve industrial efficiency and public services; and stronger computing capacity, skilled workers, research and cyber security.

Telecom Secretary Md Kamruzzaman then gave the welcome speech, saying Bangladesh lags about 10 points behind the global average in digital capability.

According to him, bridging the gap between internet connectivity and its meaningful use is the biggest challenge of the decade.

Digital transformation cannot come from the government alone, Kamruzzaman said. “Its job is to provide clear policy and a supportive environment, while industry must deliver quality services through innovation and investment.”

To that end, he outlined four principles guiding the government’s action plan:

• Affordable devices and data packages, with services in Bangla.

• Reliable networks, with more mobile towers on fibre-optic links and stronger backup systems for disasters.

• Investment in technologies such as standalone fifth-generation (5G) and future sixth-generation (6G) networks according to real needs.

• Public trust built on cybersecurity, data protection and accountable use of AI.

On AI, he said Bangladesh must develop the capacity to create it, not just consume it. That requires reliable connectivity, computing power, sound data governance and skilled people.

The government aims to use AI to improve public services while keeping final accountability for decisions in human hands, Kamruzzaman added.

Returning to the theme, Bhuiyan said the AI policy is likely to be finalised within the next five to six months.

He also called for “wider digital connectivity for marginalised communities, Bangla-friendly AI and stronger cyber security”.