Tarique seeks Japanese investment in key industries, fertiliser production

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called for more Japanese investment in promising sectors, including automobiles, semiconductors, information and communication technology (ICT) and renewable energy.

He also sought Japanese cooperation in modernising Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Limited (KAFCO) and studying the feasibility of a second fertiliser factory in Bangladesh.

The prime minister made the call around 3:45pm local time on Monday, when Masumi Kakinoki, chairman of Marubeni Corporation and president of the Japan-Bangladesh Trade and Economic Cooperation Committee, met him at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the PM's Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shadhin said the two sides discussed ways to deepen trade and economic ties.

Tarique also invited investment in agro-processing and advanced manufacturing, according to Shadhin.

Japan’s technology, skills and experience could help speed up industrialisation, job creation and economic growth in Bangladesh, the prime minister said.

“The prime minister expects cooperation from the committee and Marubeni Corporation in developing Bangladesh’s special economic zones,” the deputy press secretary said.

He added that Tarique wants Japanese support for the KAFCO upgrade and the feasibility study on a second fertiliser plant.

The prime minister praised Kakinoki’s leadership in strengthening trade and economic ties, and thanked him for his role as Marubeni chairman in expanding Japanese investment and improving business relations.

Tarique said his government is committed to an investment-friendly climate.

“To that end, the government is working through regulatory reform, simpler investment approvals and stronger public-private partnerships to widen opportunities for Japanese businesses to invest and operate in Bangladesh,” Shadhin quoted him as saying.