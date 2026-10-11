Japan’s Marubeni interested in expanding investment in Bangladesh

Marubeni Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate, has expressed interest in expanding its existing investment in Bangladesh as well as investing in new industrial sectors.

A delegation led by Masayuki Omoto, president and CEO of Marubeni, met Minister of Commerce Khandakar Abdul Muktadir at the Secretariat on Sunday, the ministry said in a media statement.

During the meeting, Masayuki highlighted the company's long-standing business involvement in Bangladesh and mentioned the potential for modernisation of Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO), effective use of natural gas and increasing fertiliser production capacity.

He also expressed interest in new investment and technical cooperation in the production of DAP and TSP fertilisers.

Highlighting Bangladesh's potential in the information technology sector, the Marubeni CEO said that hundreds of Bangladeshi engineers of BJIT, which is operated under joint investment, are serving the international market, including Japan. There is scope to further expand this cooperation in the artificial intelligence and IT offshoring sectors, he said.

Apart from this, discussions were also held on environmentally friendly modern technology and investment in the ship recycling industry, proposals to manufacture Toyota cars and uninterrupted power supply in economic zones. The possibility of small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technology as a possible alternative for long-term energy security also came up in the discussion.

Commerce Minister Muktadir also highlighted in the meeting that the government will provide necessary policy and institutional support to further strengthen the economic partnership with Japan.

He said, “The government is working to simplify the business process, eliminate administrative complications and ensure an investment-friendly environment to attract foreign investment.”

The progress of signing and implementation of the Bangladesh-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), diversification of the jute industry and the possibility of expanding bilateral trade and investment were part of the discussions.

Muktadir said, "Japan's technology, experience and investment can play an important role in the development of Bangladesh's manufacturing industries. There is an opportunity to expand joint ventures, especially in shipbuilding and recycling, automobiles, agro-based industries and high-tech sectors. The government is taking necessary reform measures to facilitate investment in these sectors."

The commerce minister said that, in addition to simplifying the company registration, trade license and investment approval processes, the government is also working to ensuring opportunities for foreign investors to repatriate profits and capital. Japanese companies interested in expanding investment in Bangladesh will be provided with the necessary support, he reiterated.

Both sides spoke about deepening Bangladesh-Japan economic relations, utilising the potential benefits of CEPA and expanding long-term partnerships in the industrial and technology sectors.

A delegation led by Masayuki Omoto called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman this morning.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in the Secretariat, Marubeni Corporation expressed its interest in investing in different sectors of Bangladesh. The Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shadhin informed that detailed discussions were held on expanding Japanese investment in Bangladesh, strengthening bilateral trade relations, and new possibilities for cooperation in the information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, fertiliser and energy sectors.