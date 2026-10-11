Security forces need more preparation before local polls, says parliamentary committee chief

Security forces are not yet fully ready for Bangladesh’s local government elections, the parliamentary committee chairman overseeing the ministry says, urging authorities to give them more time to prepare.

AKM Selim Reza Habib, chief of the parliamentary standing committee on the local government ministry, however, expects the polls to be held early next year.

He made the remarks after the committee’s first meeting at the parliament complex on Sunday.

“Law-enforcing agencies are not yet fully prepared for conducting elections of this kind,” he said.

Habib described local government elections as more complex and risky than national polls, citing candidates’ personal interests and attempts to exert influence.

Candidates contest ward member seats, reserved seats for women and the chairman’s post, with their supporters gathering at polling centres. This requires greater vigilance to maintain law and order, he said.

The meeting also recommended investigations into alleged irregularities and corruption in “unnecessary” projects financed by domestic and foreign sources during the Awami League-led government.

The committee stressed that public-interest projects should take priority over unnecessary schemes.