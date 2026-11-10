November 10, 2026

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Trump approval holds at 32%, near lowest of his career, Reuters Ipsos poll finds

The poll shows just 21 percent of Americans giving Trump a thumbs-up on his management of the cost of living

Trump approval holds at 32%, near lowest of his career, Reuters Ipsos poll finds
US President Donald Trump speaks in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Nov 9, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 10:54 AM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 10:54 AM

President Donald Trump's approval rating held near the lowest level of his political career, depressed by national concerns over rising prices that tanked his Republican Party in last week's midterm elections, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday.

Some 32 percent of Americans approve of Trump's performance in the White House, unchanged from two prior Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted between late October and early November. It was one percentage point higher than his 31 percent rating in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in mid-October, the lowest of his career in politics.

Trump's Republican Party suffered a staggering defeat in the Nov 3 midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of the US Congress. With some races still undecided, Democrats scored their biggest victory in the House of Representatives since at least 2008 while flipping Senate seats in traditionally conservative states including Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.

The poll showed just 21 percent of Americans giving Trump a thumbs-up on his management of the cost of living. The war launched by the president on Iran in February has raised fuel prices sharply and weighed on household finances. Trump's low rating on the issue has also hurt his allies in Congress.

Trump's approval rating on immigration policy, at 38%, remains considerably higher than the 25% rating Americans give his economic stewardship.

Some 81 percent of Republicans in the poll supported Trump's immigration approach, compared with 50 percent who did so on the cost of living. Trump has aggressively ramped up deportations of immigrants since he returned to the White House in January 2025 and last week promoted Stephen Miller, a key architect of those policies, to be the new White House chief of staff.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted online nationwide November 6 to 9, gathered responses from 1,705 US adults and had a margin of error of about 2 percentage points.

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