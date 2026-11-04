November 05, 2026

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Trump says Republicans harmed by Iran war, inability to 'transfer the love' for him

The war has been worth it to stop Tehran from "having a nuclear weapon," he says

Trump says Republicans harmed by Iran war, inability to &#039;transfer the love&#039; for him
US President Donald Trump speaks on the day the final steel beam goes into the ballroom, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Nov 4, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 05:55 AM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 05:55 AM

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the Iran war has been worth it despite acknowledging its role in losses in US midterm elections in which his Republican party lost control of Congress.

"The Iran thing we had to do, and we continue to do it," he told reporters.

The Iran war was responsible for a spike in gasoline prices that were seen as a strong factor in why Democrats made big gains in the elections.

Trump said the war has been worth it to stop Tehran from "having a nuclear weapon."

He said he was okay with Vice President JD Vance's social media post earlier on Wednesday in which Vance referred to deep electoral losses and said "the reason we lost is the war."

"I can tell you that as far as that war is concerned, I would have done nothing different," Trump said.

Trump also again said that if he had been on the ballot, he believed "we would have won."

"But they just, you couldn't transfer that love. There was such love at those rallies, it was incredible and we weren't able to transfer the love to candidates," he said.

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