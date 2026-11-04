Inquiry to trace interim government’s accountability for delays in measles vaccination drive

The government has formed a three-member commission to investigate the interim administration's responsibility for delays, irregularities and failures in procuring and distributing measles vaccines.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification on Wednesday announcing the inquiry.

Former High Court Division judge Mamnoon Rahman will lead the commission.

Its other members are Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons President Prof Dr Moudud Hossain Alamgir and Health Services Division Additional Secretary ANM Moinul Islam.