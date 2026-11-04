November 05, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Inquiry to trace interim government’s accountability for delays in measles vaccination drive

A three-member panel has been asked to submit its findings within 60 days

Inquiry to trace interim government’s accountability for delays in measles vaccination drive

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 01:48 AM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 01:48 AM

The government has formed a three-member commission to investigate the interim administration's responsibility for delays, irregularities and failures in procuring and distributing measles vaccines.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification on Wednesday announcing the inquiry.

Former High Court Division judge Mamnoon Rahman will lead the commission.

Its other members are Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons President Prof Dr Moudud Hossain Alamgir and Health Services Division Additional Secretary ANM Moinul Islam.

Related Stories
Dengue: 6 die, 2,010 hospitalised
Dengue: 6 die, 2,010 hospitalised
FDA approves generic biannual HIV injection
FDA approves generic biannual HIV injection
Asif Nazrul upbeat on constitution panel
Asif Nazrul upbeat on constitution panel
Nahid demands security for Yunus
Nahid demands security for Yunus
Read More
A voter revolt puts Trump era on notice
A voter revolt puts Trump era on notice
Rich nations lag on climate adaptation funding: UN
Rich nations lag on climate adaptation funding: UN
Measles vaccine delays under probe
Measles vaccine delays under probe
Journalist Iqbal Sobhan faces July murder charges
Journalist Iqbal Sobhan faces July murder charges
Read More
Opinion

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain
Read More