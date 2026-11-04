Trump retains presidency. But midterm electoral map suggests his political authority is waning

Many analysts see the midterm results as a rejection of Trumpism. Photo: Reuters

Many analysts see the midterm results as a rejection of Trumpism. Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump asked Americans to treat the midterm elections as a verdict on his presidency. He repeated the invitation dozens of times, urging voters to imagine that his name was on the ballot. When the votes were counted, they had delivered a verdict -- just not the one he wanted.

The Democratic sweep, reaching beyond traditional battlegrounds into Republican strongholds, exposed the strains within the coalition that twice propelled Trump to the White House.

For a president who has made personal loyalty the defining currency of his party, the scale of the defeat was more than an electoral setback. It was a warning about the limits of his political command.

Protesters gather near the White House to celebrate the outcome of the US midterm elections. Photo: Reuters

By early Wednesday, estimates put the Democratic lead in the House vote at about 13 percentage points. According to The New York Times, that would be the widest margin for either party in a congressional election since at least 1976, surpassing the Republican victories of 1994, under Bill Clinton, and 2010, during Barack Obama's presidency.

The margin may not translate into a comparable number of seats. Redrawn congressional boundaries have made more districts safe for the party that controls them, limiting the opposition's opportunities. But the national vote still reveals the scale of the rebuke.

A billboard featuring US President Donald Trump and petrol prices stands in Madison Heights, Michigan, ahead of the midterm elections. Photo: Reuters

Trump has two years left in the White House and retains presidential powers. Yet the result suggests his political dominance is becoming harder to sustain. Douglas B Sosnik, a former political director in Clinton's White House, called the outcome “basically a repudiation of Trump and the Republicans and what they’ve done for the last two years”.

He predicted a period of uncertainty, saying: “I do think starting tomorrow, we’re in this new phase and it’s a transition phase and it will last two years. And it will be much more volatile than the last two years.”

Photo: Reuters

Trump sought to distance himself from the defeat. In an election-night interview with The New York Times, he argued that his absence from the ballot had kept Republicans away.

“I wasn’t on the ticket, and because I wasn’t on the ticket, we couldn’t get enough people out to vote,” he said.

His decisions gave opponents potent campaign material. The war with Iran unsettled energy markets and sent petrol prices soaring. Tariffs raised consumer costs, while questions about his business interests and the finances of people around him fuelled corruption concerns.

What is going through President Donald Trump’s mind? Photo: Reuters

Many voters felt misled. They had expected lower prices, not another war. Some backed a tougher border policy but objected to arrests they considered heavy-handed, particularly of people who had lived in the country for years.

His final day on the campaign trail captured that disconnect. As household costs weighed on voters, Trump spoke about algae and pipes in an address at Washington's Reflecting Pool.

The optics of the address were especially damaging as voters' concerns had become increasingly clear. Rather than use his final appearance to outline a response to the squeeze on household budgets, Trump turned to a local project that had long occupied his attention.

The New York Times likened the scene to Richard Nixon choosing the Watergate complex as the setting for his final campaign speech. The comparison captured the political misjudgement: a president preoccupied with his priorities while the electorate was signalling that its concerns lay elsewhere, and increasingly beyond his reach.

His interventions in Republican contests also carried a price. In Texas and South Carolina, candidates he backed -- Ken Paxton and Darline Graham -- lost Senate races after he favoured them over contenders considered more electable. His effort to redraw congressional districts midway through the decade also failed to deliver the advantage he sought.

Annie Andrews has secured the Democrats' first Senate victory in South Carolina in 28 years. Photo: Reuters

Trump's allies warned against reading the result as the end of his influence. David McIntosh, president of the conservative Club for Growth, said: “Trump’s critics have written his political obituary before and been wrong every time.”

“The fix is Republicans getting back to our principles,” he added. “That’s how we win in 2028.”

History counsels caution about declaring a lasting realignment after one election. The Democratic gains following Watergate in 1974 appeared to herald prolonged Republican weakness, but Ronald Reagan won the presidency six years later.

Republican sweeps in 1994 and 2010 threatened the Clinton and Obama presidencies, yet both recovered and won re-election.

The result may depend on what brought voters to the polls. Lynn Vavreck, a professor of American politics and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, identified soaring petrol prices as the election's most important factor, cautioning against reading the outcome as a fundamental ideological shift.

“It doesn’t mean the MAGA coalition is crumbling,” she said. “Does it mean the shine has come off Donald Trump a little bit? Yes. Are people less enamored of him? I think the answer to that is yes.”

Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed makes history in Michigan. Photo: Reuters

Vavreck said dissatisfaction with Trump did not necessarily mean voters had rejected Republican positions on immigration and diversity. The party has been transformed under his leadership, and its identity may outlast his popularity.

Christina M Greer, a political science professor at Fordham University, said the party's response would be critical. Trump has rewarded loyalty and marginalised independent-minded Republicans. “We don’t know how the president’s going to react, but thus far we’ve only seen members of his party acquiesce to him,” she said.

Some former aides argue Trump's influence extends beyond election results. Joe Grogan, his domestic policy adviser in his first term, said he had shifted debate on trade and NATO allies' military spending. Those priorities, he suggested, would remain part of the Republican agenda.

“We’re still in Trump’s party, regardless of what happens tonight,” Grogan, now with the law firm Covington & Burling, said before polls closed. “People who expect Trumpism to get repudiated I think are mistaken. There will be some debates that I think will be healthy for the party.

“But I just don’t see there being a huge wellspring for the party to go back to the one that George W. Bush led for two successful elections.”

Democrats must now decide what their victory means. Opposition to Trump united their campaign and attracted a broad coalition.

Progressives may credit the left's energy; moderates may point to disillusioned Republicans in states such as Texas and Kansas.

Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and US ambassador who is considering a presidential run, said the break by Republicans outside the MAGA movement was decisive.

Democratic candidate Annie Andrews pulls off an upset in South Carolina's Senate race, defeating incumbent Republican Darline Graham. Photo: Reuters

“The biggest story is non-MAGA Republicans have broken with the Republican Party,” he said. “The question is do we want to make this election transactional or transformational? What we do in 2027 will determine that.”

James Blanchard, elected to Congress in the post-Watergate wave of 1974 and later governor of Michigan, said this year's result recalled that moment. But he did not expect American politics to return to its pre-Trump form.

Photo: Reuters

“We can never go back, unfortunately,” he said. “We’re going to have to go forward.”

Blanchard offered a blunt assessment: “It’s the end of Trump,” he added, “even though he’s still going to be there.”

Trump remains in office, able to shape policy and command the Republican Party.

But the midterms have shown that his influence is not limitless. Voters who once embraced his promises have delivered a warning, leaving Republicans to decide whether to follow him or prepare to survive beyond him.