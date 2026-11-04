November 05, 2026

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Valverde rescues Real as Liverpool let lead slip twice to lose at Fenerbahce

Real sit second on 12 points from four matches, behind PSG on goal difference

Valverde rescues Real as Liverpool let lead slip twice to lose at Fenerbahce
Football - UEFA Champions League - AEK Athens v Real Madrid - AEK Arena, Athens, Greece - Nov 4, 2026 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 03:25 AM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 03:25 AM

Federico Valverde struck in stoppage time to give Real Madrid a dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory at AEK Athens on Wednesday, while Liverpool surrendered the lead twice in a 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce.

Real twice came from behind to maintain their perfect start and sit second on 12 points from four matches, behind Paris St Germain on goal difference.

AEK threatened from the outset and their early pressure was rewarded in the 12th minute when Aboubakary Koita cut inside and fired into the top corner from just inside the box.

Thibaut Courtois denied Luka Jovic before Jude Bellingham, who had an effort ruled out for offside in the 27th minute, equalised five minutes later with a deft backheel from Marc Cucurella's low cross.

Koita's driving run and pass set up Stavros Pilios to restore AEK's lead in the 75th minute, his low shot going through Courtois' legs.

Kylian Mbappe tapped in Denzel Dumfries' cross three minutes later before Valverde delivered the winner, leaving AEK 30th on three points.

Liverpool’s Winning Start Ends

Liverpool arrived in Istanbul with three wins from three but Vedat Muriqi's 79th-minute winner ended that run and earned Fenerbahce their first victory of the campaign.

Trey Nyoni opened the scoring in the 25th minute, meeting a defensive header with a low volley that deflected off Kojo Peprah Oppong and wrongfooted Ederson.

Mason Greenwood levelled four minutes later with a free kick that was heading wide before striking Jeremy Jacquet in the defensive wall and skidding past Alisson.

Substitutes Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak combined to restore Liverpool's lead in the 69th minute. Gakpo exchanged passes with Kostas Tsimikas before reaching the byline and delivering a cross for Isak to power a close-range header past Ederson.

The advantage lasted four minutes. Following a short corner, N'Golo Kante crossed and Gakpo's glancing header diverted the ball away from Alisson, leaving Archie Brown to tap into an unguarded net at the far post.

Brown then supplied the winner, looping the ball into the box after a long throw was headed back to him. Surrounded by three Liverpool defenders, Muriqi somehow headed past Alisson, wrapping up a poor night for Liverpool's defence.

Andoni Iraola's side dropped to fifth with nine points, while Fenerbahce climbed to 19th on five.

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