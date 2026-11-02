Real Madrid extend winning run with 3-0 victory at Racing Santander

Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win at Racing Santander in LaLiga on Sunday as goals from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande secured their sixth successive victory in all competitions.

Third-placed Real moved to within three points of leaders Barcelona and one of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Racing remain 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

Buoyed by last week's Clasico victory, Jose Mourinho's side moved the ball sharply and delivered another assured performance.

Mbappe opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute before combining neatly with Arda Guler, who sent Bellingham through 10 minutes later. Bellingham glided around Racing goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Diomande made it 3-0 nine minutes before halftime, thundering a bouncing ball into the top corner. The Ivorian has scored four goals and provided three assists in his last six appearances.

Racing competed well but rarely threatened, allowing Real to control a largely uneventful second half. Mbappe came closest to adding another goal when he struck the post on the hour.

Real Madrid produced a disciplined defensive display, limiting the hosts to one shot on target as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a quiet return after missing last week's game through illness.

Mourinho praised Real Madrid's forwards for setting the tone of their defensive work.

"When more attack-minded players put in the hard, sacrificial work, it sends a positive message to the rest of the team," the Portuguese manager told reporters.

As Real Madrid continue on their upward trajectory, a satisfied Mourinho said his connection with his players was growing.

"I’ve come to understand things that I didn’t grasp on the first day; the players have a better understanding of my character.

"They understand what is non-negotiable for me. There’s a good human connection between the players and the coach. We’re in a good place," Mourinho added.

Real Madrid next travel to AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Athletic Triumph in Derby

The Basque derby opened with a tribute to the 50th anniversary of captains Jose Angel Iribar and Inaxio Kortabarria carrying the Basque flag onto the pitch. Real Sociedad won that match 5-0, but Athletic ran out winners in the derby for the first time in six matches.

It took 14 minutes for current Athletic captain Inaki Williams to open the scoring after latching onto a pass behind the defence from brother Nico Williams.

Real midfielder Luka Sucic hit back in the 30th minute with a fine strike from outside the box as his side found their rhythm, but Athletic retook the lead on the stroke of halftime through an Alex Berenguer penalty.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon exhibited the Yashin Award to the home crowd before the game and pulled off a string of brilliant saves to propel his side to a 2-1 victory.

Getafe came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 and Javier Aguirre secured his first win as Valencia manager in a 1-0 triumph over Elche.