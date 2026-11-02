Gazipur workers block highway again over wage demand

Garment workers have renewed protests in Gazipur's industrial belt over their demand for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, keeping tensions high despite the formation of a new wage board.

Workers from several factories took to different points along the highway on Monday morning in the Konabari, Safipur, Mouchak and Palli Bidyut areas.

Their demonstrations have largely halted traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

Police and Industrial Police have taken up positions at factory gates across the industrial area as well as at protest sites along the highway.

Industrial Police said factories in Konabari, Safipur, Mouchak and Palli Bidyut had declared a general holiday from 8am on Monday due to the unrest. They could not confirm how many factories had shut down.

From around 7:30am, workers from different factories also took up positions on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Signboard, Chhoydana, Maleker Bari, Bhogra Bypass, Nagerpara and Dakshin Salna areas, bringing traffic to a halt and causing severe congestion.

Kamrun Nahar, an assistant professor at Bhawal Mirzapur College in Gazipur Sadar, said she had left Uttara for work around 7:30am but encountered worker blockades at several points.

She had to travel in stages by auto-rickshaw and reached the college nearly an hour late as traffic was almost at a standstill, she said.

Workers said the high prices of essential goods had made it difficult to manage household expenses.

They added that forming a wage board was not enough and the authorities must announce a revised pay scale.

Protesters are demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

The workers also claimed their protests had been “peaceful” and blamed outsiders for vandalism and arson at factories.

They alleged that the outsiders had mingled with workers and joined the demonstrations to create unrest.

Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain said more than 100 factories had declared a general holiday in the district on Sunday due to the protests.

Demonstrations continued in several areas on Monday, but the total number of factories that had shut down could not immediately be confirmed.

On Sunday, protests spread from the morning across Konabari, Kashimpur, Mouchak, Safipur, Chandra and Palli Bidyut.

Workers blocked highways at several points, bringing traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway to a halt.

Clashes and chases between workers and law enforcers were reported at several locations.

A police box in Konabari was set on fire, while arson was reported at several spots in Palli Bidyut and vehicles were vandalised elsewhere.

Security forces fired tear gas and sound grenades to bring the situation under control. Five platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were later deployed.