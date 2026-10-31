Garment workers block Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Gazipur over wage demands

Garment workers demanding pay hikes have blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Gazipur, halting traffic and causing severe disruption for commuters.

The blockade began near Palli Bidyut of Chandra on Saturday afternoon and was still under way at 4:30pm, said Shahidul Islam, chief of Kaliakair Police Station.

Garment workers across Gazipur’s industrial belt have been protesting over wages for several days, blocking highways, marching and vandalising factories.

Police said workers at one factory near Palli Bidyut began their protest after noon, then blocked the highway. Traffic has been stuck since.

Several factories nearby have been shut to keep the situation under control, said Md Amjad Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police.

The protesters were still on the highway at 4:30pm, he said, while efforts were under way to move them off the road.

Officer Shahidul said police were at the scene, trying to persuade the blockaders to leave.