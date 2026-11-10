Narayanganj madrasa fire leaves 79 students ill from smoke inhalation, 4 in ICU

At least 79 students suffering from smoke inhalation have been brought to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka after a fire broke out at a madrasa in the Signboard area of Narayanganj's Fatullah.

The fire broke out at Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa around 2am on Tuesday, according to the Fire Service.

Dr Sultan Mahmud Shikder, a resident physician at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said 63 of the 79 students brought to the hospital had been admitted or placed under emergency observation, while 16 were discharged after receiving initial treatment.

Four students are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), including one who has been placed on life support with mechanical ventilation.

The four are Azizul Islam Siam, 14, Yusuf, 20, Khairul, 22, and Zubayer, 18.

In a statement issued around noon on Tuesday, Dr Shikder said none of the students had suffered visible burns, but all had experienced varying degrees of respiratory injury after inhaling toxic smoke.

He said a medical board had been formed and had begun assessing the patients.

Doctors will need at least 72 hours to assess the condition of the critically ill students, he added.

Citing rescuers, Dr Shikder said the fire originated from an electrical short circuit in one section of the madrasa. Smoke quickly spread to different parts of the building, triggering panic among the students staying there.

The students tried to rush out of the building, and several suffered respiratory tract injuries due to smoke inhalation, he said.

Shahjahan, a duty officer at the Fire Service, said four firefighting units were dispatched to the madrasa after the fire was reported at 1:55am.

The fire was brought under control at 3:44am, he said, adding that the blaze broke out on the second floor of the five-storey madrasa building.

Students who arrived at the hospital said there was a library on the second floor of the building, which was gutted in the fire.